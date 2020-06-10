James P. Kenton, 50, of Windham was arrested June 1 on charges of domestic violence, criminal threatening; domestic violence, assault; and obstructing report of a crime.
Harold Erickson III, 33, of Casco was arrested June 7 on charges of unlawful possession of Fentanyl powder, violating condition of release and endangering the welfare of a child.
