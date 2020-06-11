Leadership Lessons: Leading Like a Boss with Lisa DeSisto

1 p.m. June 16. Eventbrite.

Lisa DeSisto is the CEO of Masthead Maine, the umbrella company of newspapers that includes the Portland Press Herald, and she knows a thing or two about leadership. During the online session, she’ll share what she’s learned while interviewing leaders from Maine employers including L.L. Bean, Hannaford, Colby College and VIA. Before joining Masthead Maine (then MaineToday Media) in November 2012, Lisa spent 17 years at The Boston Globe, where she served as chief advertising officer and vice president/general manager of Boston.com.

