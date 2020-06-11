Tarot 101 with Katy Swallow
7 p.m. June 17 and 20, $40. swallowanddeadwick.as.me
Delve into the fascinating world of Tarot with a two-hour session led by Katy Swallow. You’ll learn how to work with a Tarot deck, its history and how develop intuitive skills. Swallow works as a professional psychic and teacher and has three decades of Tarot experience.
