Tarot 101 with Katy Swallow

7 p.m. June 17 and 20, $40. swallowanddeadwick.as.me

Delve into the fascinating world of Tarot with a two-hour session led by Katy Swallow. You’ll learn how to work with a Tarot deck, its history and how develop intuitive skills. Swallow works as a professional psychic and teacher and has three decades of Tarot experience.

