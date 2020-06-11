Mr. Jeremie Sirois, principal of Biddeford High School, announces the Top Scholars for the class of 2020 who have achieved the highest academic level during the past four years. Graduation for the 208 seniors will be held on Wednesday, June 17 at 9 p.m. at the Saco Drive-In.

Seth Harding, Valedictorian, magna cum laude, is the son of Lisa and Stephen Harding of Biddeford. While at BHS, Seth competed in Cross Country as well as Indoor and Outdoor Track. Additionally, he participated in Model United Nations, Math Team, and the BHS Concert Band. In the fall, he will attend the University of Maine at Orono, majoring in mathematics.

Anthony Mariello, magna cum laude, is the son of Rico and Kerry Mariello of Biddeford. During his four years at BHS, Anthony has participated in Interact Club, National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, football, indoor and outdoor track, and the

schools’ very first unified basketball team. He received all-conference and all-academic status in football, as well as all-academic status in indoor and outdoor track. Anthony was elected captain in all three sports he participated in his senior year. He also received the school’s Citizenship Award, the Golden Tiger Award, as well as recognition from the Maine Chapter of the National Football Foundation as one of Maine’s top scholar-athletes. In the fall, Anthony will be attending Bentley University where he will major in business management and minor in finance.

Jillian Greenleaf, magna cum laude, is the daughter of Kathy and John Bougie and the late Edward Greenleaf. During her four years at BHS, Jillian has participated in Interact, Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Program, soccer, hockey, softball, and track. She has received the BHS Tiger PRIDE Award, the Iron Tiger Award, and the Golden Tiger Award. In the fall, Jillian will be attending Assumption University in Worcester Massachusetts where she will major for a dual degree in biology and physician assistant.

Claudia Janelle, Salutatorian, magna cum laude, is the daughter of Robert and Cheryl Janelle of Biddeford. During her four years at BHS,

she was highly involved and participated in multiple extracurricular activities. She was named captain of her soccer and lacrosse teams, and helped lead her winter cheering team to two state championship titles Additionally, Claudia was co-president of National Honors Society, treasurer for the Class of 2020, a mentor officer, an Olympia Snowe Leader, and a member of Student Council and Interact. In the fall, Claudia will be attending Saint Joseph’s College of Maine where she will major in nursing and play on the women’s soccer team.

Ethan McBrine, magna cum laude, is the son of Richard and Rebecca McBrine of Biddeford. During his four years at BHS, Ethan became a club officer of Interact, was inducted into both the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society, as well as played for the BHS varsity soccer team. Ethan is an honor roll student and has taken a variety of advanced placement and honors courses during his high school career. He has also developed strong ties with Southern Maine Boxing Club, spending close to four years there. Ethan’s perseverance led to him being voted “Most Likely to Rule the World,” by his graduating class. In the fall, Ethan will be attending the University of Maine at Orono where he will major in mechanical engineering.

Madison Sonne-Loranger, cum laude, is the daughter of Michael and Cecile Loranger of Biddeford. While at BHS, Madison has participated in Student

Council, Interact, and Model UN. She was inducted into the National Honors Society her senior year and was a part of the Yearbook Committee. Madison played for the Varsity Girls Soccer team all four years and played as 1st Doubles for the Varsity Girls Tennis team her junior year. She also ran Indoor Track. This past season, Madison was chosen as the female recipient of the SMAA Citizenship Award. After graduating, she plans on taking a year off to work and travel before continuing her education.

Cori Cote, magna cum laude, is the daughter of William and Cari Cote of Biddeford. During her four years at BHS, Cori has participated in National Honor Society, Interact, the Mentor program, Robotics, field hockey, basketball, and softball. She is a two time regional champion in field hockey and a one time field hockey state champion. She also went to the state competition for robotics. In the fall, Cori will be attending Bentley University where she will major in finance.

