Last week, Biddeford High School graduates, Class of 2020, marched across Waterhouse Field in Biddeford to receive their diplomas. However, unlike years past, there were no friends or relatives to watch them mark this milestone. Restrictions still in place because of the coronavirus pandemic limit the number of people who can congregate in one place. So the ceremony was videotaped and graduates and their families will be able to watch the ceremony from the comfort of their cars starting 9 p.m. June 17 at the Saco Drive-In.

