NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country superstar Garth Brooks is holding a concert that will be played at 300 drive-in theaters in June across the country.
Brooks announced the June 27th concert event on Thursday.
The concert will be created in Nashville, Tennessee, and tickets at each showing will be limited. Tickets will cost $100 per passenger car or truck.
The concert event will follow guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as all state and local health mandates. There will be rules on spacing between vehicles, protective equipment for staff, contactless payment and limited capacity in restrooms.
Brooks said in a statement that the drive-in concert “allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community.”
Brooks has had to postpone some of his concerts this year due to the coronavirus spread.
Tickets will be on sale June 19 on Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.
