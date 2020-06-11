HARTLAND — A 43-year-old Hartland man was arrested Wednesday on charges he was operating a methamphetamine lab at his house, which is less than 1,000 feet from Somerset Valley Middle School.

Corey Swain of Commercial Street was charged with aggravated operating of a methamphetamine lab and aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine.

Police said they found evidence Swain was manufacturing and distributing the drug, a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety, said the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Lab Response Team dismantled the equipment Wednesday that Swain allegedly used to make methamphetamine.

The MDEA had been investigating the operation for several weeks, according to sources. and was assisted by the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police in making the arrest.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection, Hartland Fire Department and EMTs from Northern Light Health also assisted at the scene.

Swain was taken to the Somerset County Jail in East Madison. Bail was not set because he was on probation after being convicted of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

McCausland said several other suspects are being sought in connection with the alleged methamphetamine lab.

