Sara Gideon has not participated in any debates this year, including the major television debate on News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ; Channel 6). Gideon has spent millions of dollars in negative television ads criticizing Sen. Susan Collins for ducking the press; now Gideon is doing exactly the same thing.

In a year of profound change, Maine needs a different kind of politics. Enough with the money and television ads. How about courage and leadership? That’s why I am voting for Betsy Sweet in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate on July 14, and I hope you do, too.

Monty Hoskins

Hallowell

filed under:
letter to the editor
