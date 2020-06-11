Sara Gideon has not participated in any debates this year, including the major television debate on News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ; Channel 6). Gideon has spent millions of dollars in negative television ads criticizing Sen. Susan Collins for ducking the press; now Gideon is doing exactly the same thing.
In a year of profound change, Maine needs a different kind of politics. Enough with the money and television ads. How about courage and leadership? That’s why I am voting for Betsy Sweet in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate on July 14, and I hope you do, too.
Monty Hoskins
Hallowell
