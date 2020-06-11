SACO — Maine Water will be replacing 3,000 feet of water main on North Street, Route 112, in Saco between Elm Street and the railroad crossing. Preliminary work has begun with excavation scheduled the week of June 8. The water main being replaced is more than 130 years old, and the project is expected to run through October and will cost approximately $1.5 million.

Work hours for the initial phase of the project, which is between Elm and Vernon streets, will be 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday evening through Thursday morning.

Once that section is completed, work hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. Two-way traffic will be maintained throughout most of the project. North Street is a heavily traveled road, especially for motorists travelling in from the Buxton/Hollis area. We ask motorists to be careful traveling through the work zone for the safety of our employees and contractors who will be working in and near the road.

The current water main was installed in the 1880’s and no longer meets the needs of the community. The new main will be 12 inches in diameter and will greatly increase the capacity of the water system for customers and improve water flow to hydrants along North Street for public fire protection.

“Investing in drinking water infrastructure, before it becomes a problem is the right thing to do for customers, the community and the environment,” said Rick Knowlton, president of Maine Water. “Water touches everything we love about Maine,” he said, “and ensuring that we deliver a reliable supply of safe water is our highest priority. Reliability requires continual investment in our water systems.”

A local Maine contractor, RJ Grondin and Sons of Gorham, was selected for the project. The cost of the project will be recovered over the life of the water main through a small Water Infrastructure Charge (WISC) on water bills of customers served by the water system.

Maine Water has notified customers along the construction route about the project. Additional information is available on the company’s website at MaineWater.com/projects.

Maine Water is continuing its essential work in the community in accordance with guidelines and recommendations from state and local government officials, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Field employees and contractors have adopted extra safety precautions that include appropriate personal protective equipment while they flush hydrants, collect water samples, work on drinking water infrastructure, and read meters.

We ask people to help protect the health and safety of our employees, contractors, their neighbors and the community by following recommended social distancing guidelines and allowing our people at least 6 feet of personal space. This helps us protect the people who make sure that clean, safe water reaches your tap 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Maine Water serves 32,000 customers, or a population of 100,000, in 21 communities throughout the state of Maine. For more information, visit www.MaineWater.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: