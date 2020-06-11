BIDDEFORD — Thanks to the “Shepherds of Hope” capital campaign at Good Shepherd Parish, long-awaited improvement work is underway at St. James School, located on 25 Graham St. in Biddeford.

“The entire school yard is being repaved and a new fence is being installed on the Birch Street side of the school,” said Nancy Naimey, principal at St. James School. “In addition, new push bar gates are being installed. We are so grateful to the parishioners and community members who have contributed to this campaign. It’s making a world of difference!”

For St. James School, it’s another positive development to focus on in what has been a difficult time for all. The school has been lauded for its preparation and execution of distance learning in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and now has an improved campus on the way.

“We have an amazing community of students, parents, families, teachers, and staff,” said Naimey. “To be able to have these enhancements completed brings a collective smile to all of our faces.”

To learn more about the St. James School experience, visit www.sjsbiddeford.org.

To learn more about the capital campaign at Good Shepherd Parish (Most Holy Trinity Church, Saco; St. Joseph Church, Biddeford; St. Margaret Church, Old Orchard Beach; St. Philip Church, Lyman; St. Brendan Chapel, Biddeford Pool; St. James School, Biddeford), visit https://goodshepherdparish.us/shepherds-of-hope-campaign-2.

