Barbara “Barb” Jean Swain, 79, of Kennebunk, entered into her eternal reward Saturday, June 6,2020 at her home with her family at her side following a brief illness.

In addition to being a wife and mother of a blended family, Barbara assisted her former husband, Edgar Swain, in the early years, supporting in the management of some of the most successful dairy farms in Virginia, the Northeast and Midwest.

In the late 1980s, a new adventure led Barb back from Wapakoneta, Ohio, to her roots in New England, with the family settling in Arundel, assisting in the operations and management of the Fran-Mort Campground. This transition to such an artistic and quaint community led to the revival of her lifelong love of art with the creation of Barby Camper Classics and Brush and Stone Studio.

With her children grown, Barb pursued training and became certified to work in the healthcare profession. For 27 years she assisted families in providing hospice and home health care. A time that Barb was most proud of was being personally asked to assist in the care of a loved one at Walker’s Point in Kennebunkport.

She loved sharing with family and friends- teaching the technique of water color painting with Caleb, Summertime Mother’s Beach adventures with Lorina and grand-dog Santos, gardening and canning with Lisa and time with her best friend Shannon, (“the favorite daughter-in-law she never had”) who was always able to be there for her, watching natures beautiful displays and the various birds that came to her feeders, playing the dulcimer, singing and yodeling for all who would listen, sharing the gospel and bible studies with a gleam in her eye, her passion for life and most often, laughter and a smile.

“Mom, are you ready for Heaven?” “Yes!” ‘Walk towards the sun the shadows will fall behind.’ (And without a doubt the comfort in her death, is that she truly Loved the Lord.)

Predeceased by daughter, Catherine Swain, Modesto California, brother, Edwin Smith, Jr. Kerhonkson, New York, Shirley Hensel, Connecticut. Surviving family left behind: brother, Raymond Smith, (Linda) Colorado Springs Colorado; niece/nephew, Bridget (Hensel) Breen and Tommy Hensel; children, Edgar ‘Butch’ Swain, Alton Bay New Hampshire, Lisa Kay Mance, Hurley New Hampshire, Lorina May Swain, Massillon, Ohio, Stephen Swain, Kennebunk; grandchildren, Caleb Swain, North Waterboro, Kendra and Kyle Welch, Hurley New Hamsphire, plus nine more and 11 great grandchildren.

A private graveside service was held on Wednesday, June 10, in Hope Cemetery, Kennebunk.

