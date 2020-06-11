WELLS – Rachel Couture, 91, died on June 6, 2020 at the Avita of Wells Center. She was born in Biddeford, Maine on February 21, 1929 to Wilbrod Morin and Marie Beatrice Cyr. She attended St. Josephs’ Grade School, she graduated from the 8th grade and started working at the York Hill Mill in Biddeford in the Cotton Textile Manufacturing Department.Rachel was one of six, her sisters meant so much to her as they depended on one another while growing up. Rachel developed an intense bond with her sisters, they relied on each other to survive some of the most difficult times in history. Through her relationship with her sister in law, Theresa Couture, Rachel became aware of a passion, fashion styling. She was able to dress anyone with ease and often kept up with the trends, she loved to shop and try things on. In May of 1951, she married Rudolphe Couture, together they had three beautiful children. Rachel was a devoted wife and mother; she was dedicated to providing the best life for her children. She was a natural and she often said that being a mother was her greatest role. But while Rachel was happy with being a wife and mother, her greatest pride was being a grandmother. She committed to mothering her grandchildren when needed, she was often known as her granddaughter’s second mother. She stepped in to help raise her granddaughter Brooke, the two became inseparable and Brooke was given the proper love and guidance to develop into a beautiful and proud woman. Rachel leaves behind her children; Michael Couture his wife Dede Couture, Janice Couture, and Bruce Couture his husband Marcel Gagnon; grandchildren; Brooke Cambridge, Michaela Couture and great-grandson, Liam Couture as well as her sister; Lucille Seymour. Rachel is predeceased by her husband, Rudolphe Couture, and siblings, Beatrice Provencher, Gertrude Volles, Theresa Thibault and Henry Morin. A Memorial Visitation is to be held at the Hope Memorial Chapel in Biddeford on Thursday, June 11 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass is to be held at the St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford on Friday, June 12 at 11:00 a.m. To post condolences please refer to the Hope Memorial website.”Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.”In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to theAlzheimer’s Association.

