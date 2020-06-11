Urban Runoff Virtual 5K

June 2o & 21. Registration info on Facebook.

Be ready to lace up your running or walking shoes; it’s time for the ninth annual Urban Runoff 5K. This year’s race is virtual, and you have two days to complete the distance solo or with a team. Track your route with an app, and you just might win a participation prize in categories like most scenic photo, best clean water hero costume and most creatively shaped route.

