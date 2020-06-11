Urban Runoff Virtual 5K
June 2o & 21. Registration info on Facebook.
Be ready to lace up your running or walking shoes; it’s time for the ninth annual Urban Runoff 5K. This year’s race is virtual, and you have two days to complete the distance solo or with a team. Track your route with an app, and you just might win a participation prize in categories like most scenic photo, best clean water hero costume and most creatively shaped route.
Click here to see what else is happening in the Fitness Room on Maine Street.
