 

Black Lives Matter protesters lay on the sidewalk and simulate being dead in front of the Bath Police Department Thursday afternoon. Darcie Moore / The Times Record

 

BATH — A group of between 20 and 30 Black Lives Matter protesters marched through the city in the second of its protests there since June 1. They chanted “Black Lives Matter” as well as “I can’t breathe,” the latter which refers to the last words of George Floyd, a black man killed by a white police officer who kneeled on his neck in Minneapolis on May 25. Organizers called out the name of black children who were killed by police officers. At the end of the event protesters laid down on the sidewalk in front of the police station.

 

Black Lives Matter protesters protest against racism and police brutality in front of the Bath Police Department Thursday.

 

Black Lives Matter protesters gather on the steps of the Sagadahoc County Courthouse Thursday to protest against racism and police brutality. Darcie Moore / The Times Record

