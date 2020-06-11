Portland police say they stationed officers on top of downtown buildings at last week’s anti-racism protests after learning that armed counter-protesters planned to be there.

The disclosure — which differs from an earlier explanation that police were likely just observing the protests — comes a week after questions were raised, some in a flurry of social media activity, about police officers positioned on top of buildings, seemingly with rifles, scopes and other equipment.

Commander James Sweatt made the disclosure about the armed counter-protesters Wednesday night during a virtual meeting of the Police Citizen Review Subcommittee. He said police had received “actionable intelligence” that armed counter-protesters planned to demonstrate near the Black Live Matter protesters. He said the officers were deployed on buildings to protect the protesters, not to intimidate them.

“They actually did show up. They were actually armed. We intercepted them before they made it there,” Sweatt said at the meeting. “We also discovered other individuals in the crowd that were legally possessing firearms, but their intent was not known. I think that’s an important note to make.”

He declined to provide additional details until police compiled “after-action” reports.

Sweatt made the comments more than an hour after Portland resident Madison Raymond raised the issued. Raymond said photos of the officers showed they were armed and training their weapons on protesters.

On Thursday, Raymond questioned Sweatt’s explanation, saying the officers were on rooftops for several of the protests, including one at Congress Square Park.

“My honest opinion is that they’re using the narrative of outside agitators to justify the concentration of police resources,” Raymond said. “If they had turned away armed counter-protesters earlier, I’m curious as to why they followed the demonstration into the evening hours with what I assume is the same tactical team.”

Neither Sweatt not Portland Police Chief Frank Clark responded to requests for interviews about when the counter-protesters were intercepted and additional information about the group, the types of weapons they had and what police believed to be their intent.

The refusal to discuss the incident Thursday comes amid calls for more transparency, accountability and structural reforms of police, in Portland and throughout the country.

Jessica Grondin, a spokesperson for City Hall staff, said the city was not ready to provide any additional information until a full review is conducted. That review will be presented to the City Council on June 22.

“We believe in transparency as well, and for the sake of transparency want to make sure that we share complete and accurate information,” Grondin said.

Police have not been clear about why police officers were on top of rooftops with appeared to be rifles mounted on tripods and whether they were in fact armed with rifles.

On June 2, Lt. Robert Martin, a police spokesman, said he was not certain how law enforcement resources were deployed June 2, but he said the officer was most likely an observer positioned to gain a better vantage point.

Martin added that people shouldn’t jump to conclusions that the officer was carrying a weapon, saying he could have been using some type of observation device.

On June 5, a Bangor Daily News journalist posted on Twitter that police told him that “there was never a rifle pointed as citizens as suggested.”

Protests against police brutality and systemic racism have have sprouted up across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died beneath the knee of a white police officer in Minnesota.

Video captured former Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the back of Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, while two others helped pin Floyd face down on the pavement and another failed to intervene. Floyd repeatedly told officers that he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and the other three were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Some initial protests in the United States turned violent, with rioting and looting. But the vast majority of the demonstrations have been peaceful and have escalated with police in riot gear advancing on and attempting to disperse protesters.

President Trump has labeled protesters “domestic terrorists,” despite the mostly peaceful protests. And some of his supporters have armed themselves to prevent rioting and looting of businesses.

Several Trump supporters were armed last Friday when the president visited a manufacturing plant in Guilford. And armed counter-protesters were seen at peaceful protests in Bethel and Sanford in recent days.

In Portland, a local business owner hired armed guards to protect his property — a move he later said he regretted.

Portland police have come under criticism for using pepper spray balls against protesters June 1 and 2. Some people who lingered after organized protests ended threw water bottles at police and discharged fireworks. Thirty-three people were arrested during those two incidents. The council will discuss police actions at a June 22 workshop.

City Manager Jon Jennings has called for an internal review of police actions, which involved a variety of law enforcement from nearby towns, as well as Maine State Police and sheriffs. But at least two councilors are calling for an independent, third-party investigation.

