Muddy Ruckus is the Auburn-based rock, Americana and punk duo of Ryan Flaherty (vocals, guitar) and Erika Stahl (drums, suitcase, vocals). They’ve been in a celebratory mood lately as Stahl underwent a successful kidney transplant on May 26 and is recovering well. In fact, the duo will be putting together a full album of new music during Stahl’s recuperation.

In the meantime, Muddy Ruckus released the single “Let Go” a few week’s before Stahl’s surgery, and it’s a full-tilt, scorching rocker that will have you stomping your feet almost immediately.

They also made a fantastic video for the song that features the pair roaming across sandy scrublands blindfolded and has some dizzying footage from what appears to be a drone. There’s also some imaginative colorization in the clip, making it the perfect companion to one of the strongest tracks of a recording history that dates back to 2014.

Here’s “Let Go”:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: