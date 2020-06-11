Muddy Ruckus is the Auburn-based rock, Americana and punk duo of Ryan Flaherty (vocals, guitar) and Erika Stahl (drums, suitcase, vocals). They’ve been in a celebratory mood lately as Stahl underwent a successful kidney transplant on May 26 and is recovering well. In fact, the duo will be putting together a full album of new music during Stahl’s recuperation.
In the meantime, Muddy Ruckus released the single “Let Go” a few week’s before Stahl’s surgery, and it’s a full-tilt, scorching rocker that will have you stomping your feet almost immediately.
They also made a fantastic video for the song that features the pair roaming across sandy scrublands blindfolded and has some dizzying footage from what appears to be a drone. There’s also some imaginative colorization in the clip, making it the perfect companion to one of the strongest tracks of a recording history that dates back to 2014.
Here’s “Let Go”:
