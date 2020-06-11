Arrests

5/31 at 3:52 p.m. Lendra Jordan, 36, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Nicolas D’ascanio on a charge of violating conditions of release.

5/31 at 6:32 p.m. Lacey Richardson, 37, of South Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on charges of assault and domestic violence assault.

5/31 at 11:58 p.m. Douglas Bank, 22, of Naples, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of criminal trespass.

6/4 at 4:21 a.m. Jedidiah Watson, 40, of Lisbon, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on a warrant.

6/5 at 2:27 a.m. Ousmane Ndiaye, 40, of York, was arrested on Western Avenue by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

Summonses

5/29 at 5:49 a.m. Kimberly Madden, 30, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Lincoln Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on charges of failing to register a vehicle and operating with a suspended or revoked registration.

5/31 at 12:05 a.m. Luis German Lema Tamay, 19, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of operating without a license.

5/31 at 12:23 a.m. Raul Clemente Chogllo Gusman, 27, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

6/2 at 12:09 p.m. Telephone/cable wire down on Baltimore Avenue.

6/2 at 1:54 p.m. Mulch fire on Main Street.

6/2 at 3:51 p.m. Road freight/transport vehicle fire on Rigby Road.

6/2 at 4:15 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Mall Road.

6/3 at 11:39 a.m. False fire alarm on Front Street.

6/3 at 2:53 p.m. False fire alarm on Westbrook Street.

6/3 at 3:49 p.m. Mulch fire on Westbrook Street.

6/3 at 7:09 p.m. Station coverage on Pillsbury Street.

6/4 at 1:32 p.m. Mulch fire on Cottage Road.

6/4 at 2:50 p.m. Heat and scorch mark call on Thomas Street.

6/4 at 8:55 p.m. Unauthorized burn on Pennsylvania Avenue.

6/5 at 11:51 a.m. Telephone/cable wires down on Simonton Street.

6/5 at 1:15 p.m. Watercraft rescue on Cushing Island.

6/5 at 3:43 p.m. False fire alarm on Casco Bay Bridge.

6/5 at 5:09 p.m. Telephone/cable wires down on Pillsbury Street.

6/6 at 1:37 p.m. False fire alarm on Waterman Drive.

6/6 at 2:53 p.m. Gas leak on Dawson Street.

6/6 at 9:04 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Pine Street.

6/7 at 4:04 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with pedestrian on Highland Avenue.

6/7 at 6:51 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Mall Road.

6/8 at 9:35 a.m. False fire alarm on Nelson Road.

6/8 at 10:47 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Landry Circle.

6/8 at 12:10 p.m. False fire alarm on Clarks Pond Parkway.

6/8 at 4:34 p.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.

6/8 at 4:56 p.m. Well-being check on Breakwater Drive.

6/8 at 6:53 p.m. Arcing/shorting electrical equipment alarm on Free Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 54 calls from June 2-8.

