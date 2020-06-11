Three York County law enforcement agencies have been awarded federal funding to hire additional officers through the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services program of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Police departments in Biddeford and Old Orchard Beach were each awarded $125,000 to hire an additional officer. York County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $250,000 to hire two deputies.

The awards include over $2 million to 13 law enforcement agencies in Maine.

“It is immensely gratifying to be able to announce these awards to our partner police departments and sheriff’s offices,” said U.S. Attorney for Maine Halsey B. Frank. “The awards will assist these agencies in making their communities safer through community policing initiatives.”

The COPS Hiring Program is a competitive award program intended to reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing by providing direct funding for the hiring of career law enforcement officers. In addition to providing financial support for hiring, the program provides funding to state, local and tribal law enforcement to enhance local community policing strategies and tactics. In a changing economic climate, the funding helps law enforcement agencies maintain sufficient sworn personnel levels to promote safe communities, said Frank. who added that funding through the program had been on hold since the spring of 2018 due to a nationwide injunction lifted earlier this year.

