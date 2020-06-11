Maine’s agriculture commissioner is briefing lawmakers Thursday morning on her department’s efforts to support farmers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Amanda Beal is expected to appear before the Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee at 9:30 a.m. She will be joined by Hannah Carter, dean of the University of Maine Cooperative Extension, who will discuss that program’s role.

The state’s agriculture community, like so many other industries, has been crippled by the shutdown that began in mid-March and has only recently been gradually lifted.

Thursday’s hearing is notable because Maine lawmakers have been slow to resume legislative hearings as the pandemic wears on and some have worried that their absence has left Gov. Janet Mills with unchecked power.

