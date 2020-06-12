MIAMI — Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown will serve two years of probation, attend a 13-week anger-management program and undergo a psychological exam as part of a plea deal relating to a January incident at Brown’s Hollywood, Florida home involving a moving company truck driver.

On Friday, Brown changed his plea to no contest on charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief, which means he will accept the sentence but did not admit guilt.

The order issued by Broward Judge Edward Merrigan Jr. also requires Brown to complete 100 hours of community service and restrict his travel to within the United States for work purposes. Merrigan withheld adjudication, meaning Brown will not be convicted of a crime.

On Jan. 21, the driver of a moving truck arrived at Brown’s home to deliver his household goods from California.

Soon after, the driver called police with a report of vandalism, saying Brown threw a rock at his truck. The driver told police that Brown paid the $4,000 he owed for moving, but refused to pay $860 for the damage and his time, according to the police report. The driver also told police that Brown grabbed him and pulled him during the struggle.

Dashcam video of the tussle in the cab of the moving company truck showed the reflection of Brown entering the cab and shouting at the driver. Then the video showed what appeared to be a tussle.

Glenn Holt, Brown’s trainer, was arrested on Jan. 21 and charged with one count of burglary with battery.

Brown refused to speak to officers and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The next day Brown turned himself in. He had been out on a $110,000 bond since Jan. 24. He originally pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“Rather than engage in a protracted legal case, Antonio decided to resolve this matter in an expeditious manner,” his attorneys said in a news release Friday.

In recent months, Brown, who was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders after the 2019 offseason and then released before the season began, has been in the spotlight. He was picked up by the New England Patriots, but was cut after only playing one game. A former trainer filed a lawsuit alleging sexual assault.

Then eight days before the moving company truck incident, Hollywood police were called to Brown’s home after an altercation involving Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Chelsie Kyriss.

Alana Burstyn, an adviser for Brown, said in a statement Friday that “with this matter now resolved, Antonio looks forward to continuing his cooperation with the NFL and resuming his professional career.”

