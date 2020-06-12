A two-story hotel featuring a bowling alley opened on top of Pleasant Mountain in 1850. Visitors had the option of walking or riding up by horse-drawn carriage on a carriage road. The original building burned in 1860 and was replaced in 1872, but the hotel did not prosper and was closed for much of the 1880s and 1890s. It was renovated and reopened in 1901, complete with a telephone. Unfortunately, it still was not profitable and in 1908 it was sold to John Pike, who salvaged the lumber and used it to build his farm in East Fryeburg. Courtesy of Bridgton Historical Society


In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, the Lakes Region Weekly is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

