Sanford police have arrested a Hollis man in connection with a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 12-year-old boy last month.

Detectives on Friday arrested 25-year-old Branden Osten and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury or death, a Class C felony.

Osten is accused of hitting a 12-year-old boy who was riding his bicycle in Sanford on May 23. The boy was seriously injured, but those injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

Sgt. Matthew Jones said in a press release that he anticipates additional charges will be filed against Osten. Jones said the case could not have been closed without the help from the public. Police had appealed to the public for tips after the crash.

“We appreciate how upsetting this tragedy has been for the family involved and we are all wishing (the victim) a speedy recovery,” Jones said.

Osten has taken to York County Jail. Bail was set at $5,000 cash.

