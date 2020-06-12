It is extremely disappointing to see political squabbling diminish what was a truly inspiring meeting that President Trump had at the Puritan Medical Products plant in Guilford on Friday (“Trump trip to Guilford stokes divisions,” June 6, Page A1).
It was truly heartwarming to see and hear the dedication and effort the employees at Puritan put into increasing the production of swabs from 20 million to 40 million.
President Trump called up three of Puritan’s employees to recognize their commitment to their mission. The first lady spoke of continuous 10-hour shifts and how proud she was to be able to make this contribution to this effort. The other two were equally impressive.
President Trump should not have taken the dig at Gov. Mills, and her response was especially appalling.
So, let me at least express my appreciation for the herculean effort of the workers at Puritan Medical Products in Guilford in helping all of us to overcome this pandemic.
This too will pass.
Robert Casimiro
Bridgton
