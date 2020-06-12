A note of thanks

I was stuck in the water following Saturday’s downpour in downtown Bath. Due to my poor judgment, I ended up stalled as the water could not drain fast enough from the rain. I then called 911, and emergency crews showed up in minutes. Someone slogged out to me in the knee-deep water. I assumed he was a city employee. He pushed me and my car out of knee-deep water all by himself. I then saw him clearing drains. He ended up towing me with his vehicle to a parking lot. I then realized he involved with Mateos Hacienda. He was dealing with flooding himself. I had some issues getting a tow truck, but soon another was on its way. The same guy came out from inside, I told him about the tow truck mix up, next thing I knew the guy who pushed me out of a puddle, towed me with his vehicle, cleaned out the storm drains, cleaned up his flooded restaurant, was under my hood trying to get my car started. No luck but great effort! Big thanks to the two guys at Mateos Hacienda that helped me selflessly. Thanks to Sid at Atlantic Coast Towing, a great guy as well.

Jim Bartlett,

Bristol

Vote Gideon

As a person of faith, I was outraged when Donald Trump ordered that peaceful protestors be violently removed with tear gas and rubber bullets so that he could stand for a photo op in front of a church where he never worships, holding a Bible he’s clearly never read.

As a resident of Maine, I was again outraged when the president chose to ignore Gov. Mills’ request not to come here. He came, and in the process contaminated a day’s worth of essential medical swabs because he refused to wear a mask. Puritan Medical Products had to discard all the swabs manufactured that day. The swabs, like the Bible, were mere props for the president’s reelection campaign. His actions at St. John’s disrespected the church, and his visit to Maine potentially jeopardized the lives of Americans by further limiting the short supply of swabs used in testing for COVID-19.

And where was Sen. Collins during his visit to the state she is supposed to represent? Hiding out in D.C., waiting to see if the wind is starting to shift far enough away from Trump that she shouldn’t be in a photo op with him, or if he’ll rise high enough in the polls for her to continue to support him on every dangerous, cruel, misogynist, xenophobic issue as she has done throughout his time in office.

Unlike Susan Collins, Sara Gideon is a person on integrity and grit. She knows how to stand up for her beliefs, knows how to stand up to bullies (not follow them as Collins has done, over and over again), knows how to honor the dignity and equality of all people, as demonstrated by her outstanding leadership as Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives. We need Sara Gideon as our next U.S. Senator from Maine. It’s way past time for Susan Collins to be voted out of office.

Mary Lee Wile,

Brunswick

Vote Perrault

I am writing this letter in support of Corey Perry Perrault running for office in the Maine House of Representatives, District 49. This seat is currently held by Matthea Daughtry. Both candidates belong to the Democratic Party.

I am a music teacher for the Lisbon School district and also a musician in the Portland Symphony. My daughter is currently a music major studying at Ithaca College. The arts give us a chance to look beyond the scope of our daily lives. Mrs. Perrault is also very dedicated to the arts. She has dedicated a lot of time and personal finances to benefit the music and drama program at Brunswick High School, where her own children attended school. BHS recently won a national award as one of the nation’s best public schools for music education.

I have known Mrs. Perrault for several years now and she is the type of person we need as an elected official. She has had experience serving on the Brunswick School Committee, she has been very active supporting the Brunswick High School Drama and Boosters organizations, and very involved in various community activities in Brunswick.

I believe the community activity that Mrs. Perrault has demonstrated will translate into positive work she will do for us in Augusta. Working together as part of a team is a core value that Corey follows. I believe Mrs. Perrault will use common sense and decency to come to solutions because that is the kind of person she is.

Matt Watras,

Brunswick

