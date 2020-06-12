DUNCAN, S.C. – David E. Seavey, 72, formerly of Kennebunk and Sanford, Maine, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at home in Duncan, South Carolina, with his family by his side. David was born on April 11, 1948, in Etna, Maine, to Rena (Smith) Seavey and Harold Seavey, and was the oldest of five children.After graduating from Sanford High School and attending Nasson College, David enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served honorably for eight years as an air traffic controller with tours in Vietnam, Alaska, and Minnesota.David had a long career at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for over 22 years starting as an apprentice, then a master nuclear pipe fitter, a nuclear supervisor and training manager. David was given the prestigious Rickover Award for nuclear project ingenuity, which was presented to him personally by Admiral Hymen G Rickover. Following retirement from the Navy Yard, David went back to work for eight years at Cyro Industries in Sanford as a supervisor, where he was awarded the Cyro Award of Excellence for innovative solution implementation and leadership, as well as a Cyro Teamwork award. David then worked in semi-retirement at Napa Auto Parts.David’s many interests included fishing, hunting, motorcycling, travel, reading, music and golf. He was a member of the Sanford Country Club and more recently River Falls Plantation golf club in Duncan, S.C.David was predeceased by his parents, brothers, Roger Seavey and Arthur Seavey, and sister, Claudia (Seavey) Ryan.David is survived by his loving wife, Grace (Peggy) Griffith of Duncan, S.C., daughter, Andrea (Seavey) Graulich and her husband Dan of Glen Allen, Virginia, son, Jason Seavey and his wife Virginia of Petal, Miss., stepson, William Griffith of San Diego, Cailf., granddaughters, Emma Seavey and Nora Griffith, his sister, Anne (Seavey) Raymond and her husband Scott of Waterboro, Maine, and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.A private Interment will be held at Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale, Maine.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family and Friends. Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, S.C.

