SEBAGO – Richard Henri AuCoin, 77, died June 9, 2020, in Portland due to complications from a stroke. Born January 17, 1943, in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia Canada. Parents were Patrick and Marie Jeannette AuCoin. Attended schools and served in the Canadian Air Cadets in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. At 18, Richard briefly worked in Ontario before moving to Waltham, Mass., in 1962.On January 8, 1969, Richard married Corinne Marie LeBlanc. Worked many years for Metal Bellows and Unitrode in Watertown, Mass., until 1979 when he was transferred to Maine. In 1981, Richard fulfilled his dream of becoming self-employed as a mechanic and boatyard owner. Richard enjoyed ice fishing, hunting, playing the guitar, singing, and playing cribbage. He and his wife shared a passion for camping and attending bluegrass festivals. He particularly loved enjoying his family, all of his grandchildren, and relaxing on the porch at home and on Peaks Island.He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and enjoyed volunteering at Our Lady’s of Sebago Church and the Sebago Warming Hut programs. Over the past several years Richard organized cribbage games for local seniors.Richard is survived by his wife of 54 years, Corinne, their daughters and sons-in-law, Lucie and Joe Hannigan of Portland, and Cheryl and Scott Gebelein of Ringgold, Ga. Seven grandchildren, Tyler Gebelein (Brianna), Adam Gebelein (Sarah), James Hannigan, Jill Hannigan, Ryan Gebelein (Katelyn), Cassidy Gebelein, and Owen Gebelein. He was predeceased by father Patrick, mother Marie Jeannette, brothers Rene and Robert, and Stepmother Lena. Survived by siblings Luce and Paul Ryan of Waltham, Mass., Alice and Jeannot Chaisson of Cheticamp, NS, and Leona Aucoin and Joe Morello of Billerica, Mass. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Sebago Church on Thursday, August 6, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Sebago.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras / Neal and York Funeral Home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

Guest Book