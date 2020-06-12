Darius Salko and Danielle Magno were hiking in Italy several years ago when Magno’s sandal broke. She had to finish the walk in bare feet. The feel of the earth gave rise to a name for their new micro-farm in Brunswick, Senza Scarpe (“without shoes” in Italian). They have farmed 2 acres on Durham Road for four seasons and specialize in growing a large variety of greens, herbs and vegetables. Seedlings are also available and I was able to purchase some winter squash plants just this week at their booth at the farmers market at Brunswick High School.

Magno is especially celebrated for her baked goods – including focaccia, with enticing toppings from the farm’s gardens – hand pies, granola bars and amazing chocolate chunk cookies. The list of specialty items for the week is posted on Tuesdays on the farm’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Stop by the farm at 508 Durham Road. Call 617-838-2080 first to check availability. The couple also maintains a growing email list they use to notify customers about current offerings; write to [email protected]

Those who have driven by the farm recently may have noticed the attractive new building at the front of the property. They hold an agricultural home kitchen license and use the building to bake items and prepare vegetables for sale. In the future they hope to receive a license for a full commercial kitchen, which will allow them to create more from their produce. You may also notice chickens and yes, eggs are for sale. They keep rabbits and bees as well.

Salko, Magno and their family farm are continuing an important Maine tradition of nurturing relationships between growers and consumers. When you think about the source of your food think about Senza Scarpe Farm.

Culinary News

Pedro O’Hara’s Irish Pub & Mexican Cantina in Brunswick is now closed permanently as reported in the Portland Press Herald on June 3. The coronavirus was the final blow after several years of declining business. The Lewiston restaurant remains open.

The Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust Farmers’ Market is continuing to operate on Saturday mornings from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Brunswick High School. The market will return to Crystal Springs Farm when it is safe to do so as the coronavirus subsides.

Stephanie “Chef Stef” Petkers continues to offer creative homemade items, including full entrees, side dishes, soups, salads and desserts via her website, chefstefmaine.com. Prices are $10-$15 for entrees.

Replenova Farm in Durham continues to offer unusual veggies from its gardens. This week it is Nabechan scallions, which are widely used in Japan. replenova.com.

Noble Kitchen + Bar at the Brunswick Hotel & Tavern is open for patio dining with plenty of seating at 4 Noble St., Brunswick, 837-565.

