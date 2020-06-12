So many small restaurants and food business are worried they could be forced to close for good because of the pandemic. So it’s extra-nice to hear of the occasional opening.

Jocelyne Kamikazi and her husband, Andre Mzeymana, have opened a coffee shop at 261 St. John Street in Portland, where they’re selling coffee sourced from her home country of Burundi. The shop, called Burundi Star, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

The shop is also selling meat or potato sambousas, avocado toast on Standard Baking Co. bread, banana soup, and treats from Norimoto Bakery.

A new seafood option on Portland’s waterfront

Evo X, the new food truck from Evo Kitchen + Bar serving seafood shack-style food, opened Friday at Four Points Marina, 58 Fore Street. Opening day hours were 12 to 9 p.m., but regular hours, according to the Evo website, will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The menu, developed by chef Matt Ginn and sous chef John Glover, includes fish and clam chowder, lobster rolls, cheeseburgers, chickpea fries, red snappers, a blackened fish sandwich, and fried local fish such as beer-battered hake with furkikake and tartar sauce.

Bakers against the machine

A group of Portland pastry chefs have joined a global bake sale known as Bakers Against Racism, an effort to raise money for organizations that support the causes of racial equality and justice. So far 2,400 bakers from 42 states and 15 countries have signed up.

Nationally, bakers are making all kinds of sweets; in Portland they are banding together to sell cookie boxes. The boxes will be filled with cookies made by local pastry chefs from restaurants and food businesses that include Chaval, Gross Confection Bar, Hugos, Parlor Ice Cream, Primo, Scales and Tandem Bakery.

To reserve a box, go to chavalmaine.com and choose how much to donate – boxes start at $25 each, but all will contain the same number of cookies. Proceeds will go to Black Lives Matter Portland. Pre-orders only are being accepted. Pick up your box at Chaval, 58 Pine Street, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 20.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: