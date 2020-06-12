SCARBOROUGH — On June 1, Town & Country Federal Credit Union announced the final recipient of its ‘Non-Profit A Day in the month of May’ initiative, a piece of its ‘Local Helping Local’ initiative that was established in response to the economic impact from the pandemic. During May, the credit union asked for visitors to its Facebook page to highlight a nonprofit in Cumberland and York counties. Each day, the credit union randomly selected a nonprofit and made a $100 contribution to that non-profit. In total, 31 non-profits that serve Cumberland and/or York Counties shared in contributions adding up to $3,100.

Jennifer Hutchins, executive director of the Maine Association of Non-Profits, said the support and awareness comes at a critical time. “As many nonprofits grapple with the competing demands of increasing community needs and the safety of employees and volunteers, new sources of financial support like this program are critical. Highlighting the unique role and value of our nonprofits is key to forging effective partnerships that will determine Maine’s path forward out of the crisis. We appreciate Town & Country spotlighting the significant financial challenges facing non-profits at this time, and for making contributions that have a positive impact on our communities right now.”

David Libby, president and CEO of Town & Country Federal Credit Union, said, “The economic impact of the pandemic has had far-reaching implications on not only consumers but also on hundreds of non-profits in Maine. Many have experienced significant increases in expenses and/or a vast reduction in donations. Nonprofits play a crucial role in providing services to our communities and we believe its important to not only provide financial support but to also build awareness about the challenges that many non-profits in our area are facing right now.”

According to the credit union, hundreds of nonprofits were highlighted during the month, and appreciation from recipients poured in. The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in Westbrook wrote, “Wow! Thank you so much, we really appreciate the support.” Kittery-based A House for ME, which provides housing for adults with disabilities in York County, remarked, “From all of us at A House for ME, thank you!” Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Southern Maine added, “Thank you for your commitment and generosity.”

Through its ‘Local Helping Local’ initiative, the credit union has already provided significant support with contributions to help deliver thousands of meals to older Mainers, purchased meals for hundreds of frontline healthcare workers, assistance to families in crisis, highlighted and supported locally-owned restaurants, contributed to countless non-profits, as well as provided significant assistance to many of the credit union’s 40,000 members financially impacted as a result of the pandemic.

