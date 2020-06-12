The Virus Diaries: A mask a day? That just about covers it As the pandemic nears summer, a Press Herald reporter has become fascinated with the array of face coverings out there.

The Virus Diaries: ‘Don’t get discouraged, because you’re not alone’ An avid runner shares her story about finding the strength to keep going when everything starts badly.

The Virus Diaries: Portland hiker sticks it out on the Appalachian Trail Rob Landry started the 2,200-mile trek on March 7, choosing to stay on the trail even after thru-hikers were asked to leave.

The Virus Diaries: After father’s death, ‘Nothing could keep me from my mother’ Press Herald reporter Meredith Goad details her journey to be with family in Tennessee, including a funeral restricted to just 10 people, after her father died in early May.

The Virus Diaries: Even in the tropics, the pandemic gets wearing A former Downeast Magazine editor and her family are coping with isolation during a lockdown in the Cayman Islands.

The Virus Diaries: Even with 26 years of sobriety, the loss of AA meetings is a worry A longtime member of Alcoholics Anonymous misses the intimacy of in-person meetings that have been forced to go virtual because of the pandemic.

The Virus Diaries: Mainer finds himself stuck, halfway around the world Sean O'Connor boarded a vessel in January and expected to be home in April. But the pandemic has had him trapped aboard ship in Singapore for months.

The Virus Diaries: York women lend their voices to global concert event Barbara Kautz and Sudie Blanchard are among 3,800 people worldwide to sing in a virtual performance of Handel's ‘Messiah,’ to be streamed Sunday.

The Virus Diaries: ‘Despite all the unknowns … life keeps happening’ Jessica Sobey has been on the front line of the pandemic as a nurse at Maine Medical Center. But it's her life at home that has made the past few months so memorable.

The Virus Diaries: ‘I think it will be interesting to see how we grow up’ A high school junior struggles with being separated from his friends and classmates, and wonders what the future will look like in the wake of the pandemic.

The Virus Diaries: Producing masks for anyone she meets A Hollis woman has been making cloth masks to help others during the pandemic – and she isn't shy about offering them to people she encounters in public.

The Virus Diaries: ‘Fear grows over time if we don’t face it’ A Falmouth woman and her young son take an anxious trip to the store, only to find that other shoppers feel the same uneasiness about being out in public during a pandemic.

The Virus Diaries: Isolated in France, waiting to come home Brenda Grant-Hays spends winters in France, but now she may be separated from her husband in Falmouth for months to come.

The Virus Diaries: She had COVID-19 symptoms – in January When Joyce Baughan was feverish and achy early this year, no one was testing for COVID-19. But she had the symptoms, as did two siblings who live nearby.

The Virus Diaries: Donating antibodies after COVID-19 recovery Mary Ann Gordon and her husband, Peter, have recuperated from their bouts with COVID-19. Now Mary Ann is a donor of plasma with antibodies, and encourages others to do the same.

The Virus Diaries: Couple of 51 years finds comfort in story hour 'It’s a challenge coping when you’re in your 70s and sheltering at home. But Bill’s stories put the virus at bay.'

The Virus Diaries: ‘None of us knew how serious this was’ High school junior Isabella Castrucci is separated from friends and a sister battling leukemia. She hopes 'to not take anything in life for granted again.'

The Virus Diaries: Richmond woman battles cancer, worries for daughter’s safety Janette Sweem is grateful for the help she has received during 'a hellish year.' She is dealing with chemotherapy treatments and worries for her daughter aboard the virus-infected USS Kidd.

The Virus Diaries: No stranger to isolation in an era of deadly disease Doris ‘Dolly’ Roach had tuberculosis in the 1950s, and was bedridden in a sanatorium for more than four years.

The Virus Diaries: Soon-to-be grad stressed by hectic schedule Emma Belanger, 17, of Gray keeps up with classes and homework, and the increased hours at her job as a cashier.

The Virus Diaries: Chaplain’s duties go on during the pandemic But the Rev. Paul Marquis must take precautions while administering sacraments to hospital patients during the virus outbreak.

The Virus Diaries: Out of work, but bigger picture is clearing up David Kuchta of Portland lost his job because of the pandemic, but he sees hope in the future in regard to climate change goals.

The Virus Diaries: Couple seek clues in tests for antibodies Caroline McCormack believes her husband, Tim, suffered from COVID-19 in early February before coronavirus made headlines.

The Virus Diaries: Teen offers a ‘list of instructions for not giving up’ Sophie Robinson, 16, and her high school classmates are writing daily journal entries about life in the age of coronavirus.

The Virus Diaries: Losing sense of smell was only clue she had COVID-19 Sarah Dyer has recovered from the disease. But she wonders if she passed on the virus to others before she tested positive.

The Virus Diaries: Anchored and isolated on a sailboat The coronavirus outbreak has stranded the Ferrie family of Scarborough – mom, dad and four kids aged 9-14 – in the Caribbean.

The Virus Diaries: Sisters mourn alone, without memorial service for mom ‘There has not been any gathering of family members,’ says a Poland woman who lost her mother. ‘We grieve separately.’

The Virus Diaries: Facing a cancer diagnosis during the pandemic 'You have to work to find things to think of that are positive,' says a Scarborough woman awaiting the start of cancer treatment.

The Virus Diaries: ‘I am no stranger to being alone’ As Lynne Lyons approaches the anniversary of her husband's death, she navigates a confusing, changing world during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Virus Diaries: Moving gets complicated during a pandemic A couple came to Maine from Ohio in search of their forever home. They found it, but now they can't get their belongings shipped here.

The Virus Diaries: ‘I had to join the 21st century’ to adapt A Portland fifth-grade teacher quickly becomes proficient in using social media apps and educational websites to connect with her students remotely.

The Virus Diaries: ‘This coronavirus thing feels like wartime’ Laura Friedman's father served in Vietnam, and as part of a military family she lived all over the world. Those experiences have helped her adjust to the uncertainties of the virus outbreak.

The Virus Diaries: ‘An opportunity to do greater kindness’ Even as a Portland yoga instructor wonders how to pay the mortgage, she's hopeful the pandemic will lead to newfound compassion for others.

The Virus Diaries: ‘My business had been going very well. Then this happened’ A Freeport woman who runs an Airbnb catering to people seeking her dog-training services has lost business because of the virus outbreak.

The Virus Diaries: ‘I don’t want to come in contact with people’ A 65-year-old Harrison man who suffered a blood clot in his lungs two years ago is happy to be secluded in a rural area during the pandemic.

The Virus Diaries: Almost stranded in Spain ‘It hit me that I must go now or be prepared to stay till who-knows-when,’ a South Berwick woman says of being in Spain during a national lockdown.

The Virus Diaries: Busy mom worries about family’s health April Fournier's husband and two of their children have asthma. Two members of the family are in contact with the public while working at grocery stores, making the risk of exposure to coronavirus even more frightening.

The Virus Diaries: A physician’s perspective A Portland rheumatologist offers insight into how health care professionals, even those on the front line of the pandemic, approach their jobs. ‘They’re not heroes. They’re just doing what they’re trained and expected to do.’

The Virus Diaries: ‘I felt the rug was pulled out from me’ College senior Gina Pardi misses the chance to say goodbye to friends now that she has returned to Maine to complete her studies remotely.

The Virus Diaries: Thru-hike of Appalachian Trail comes to sudden halt Military veteran Joseph Demakis had just started his journey to help with PTSD when hikers were told: Get off the trail now.

The Virus Diaries: Daughters can visit with mom only through a windowpane Their 95-year-old mother lives in an assisted-living center that has restricted visitors because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Virus Diaries: ‘There’s no real bailouts for us’ A Portland woman who runs a small hair-cutting salon worries about the loss of income since she had to close her shop.

The Virus Diaries: Expecting a baby during the pandemic A Searsmont couple's baby could come any day, and the father hopes coronavirus restrictions won't keep him out of the delivery room.

The Virus Diaries: Family adjusts to new routines at home Ben White and his wife, Melissa, are working from home during the coronavirus outbreak – and providing daily structure for their school-age girls.

‘I feel paralyzed by fear,’ says Turner woman with health problems Lizette Deschenes, 67, has a compromised immune system and is afraid leave her apartment during the coronavirus outbreak.