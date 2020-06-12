As the pandemic nears summer, a Press Herald reporter has become fascinated with the array of face coverings out there.
An avid runner shares her story about finding the strength to keep going when everything starts badly.
Rob Landry started the 2,200-mile trek on March 7, choosing to stay on the trail even after thru-hikers were asked to leave.
Press Herald reporter Meredith Goad details her journey to be with family in Tennessee, including a funeral restricted to just 10 people, after her father died in early May.
A former Downeast Magazine editor and her family are coping with isolation during a lockdown in the Cayman Islands.
A longtime member of Alcoholics Anonymous misses the intimacy of in-person meetings that have been forced to go virtual because of the pandemic.
Sean O'Connor boarded a vessel in January and expected to be home in April. But the pandemic has had him trapped aboard ship in Singapore for months.
Barbara Kautz and Sudie Blanchard are among 3,800 people worldwide to sing in a virtual performance of Handel's ‘Messiah,’ to be streamed Sunday.
Jessica Sobey has been on the front line of the pandemic as a nurse at Maine Medical Center. But it's her life at home that has made the past few months so memorable.
Despite the pandemic, a Cumberland couple have purchased a business for the first time.
A high school junior struggles with being separated from his friends and classmates, and wonders what the future will look like in the wake of the pandemic.
A Hollis woman has been making cloth masks to help others during the pandemic – and she isn't shy about offering them to people she encounters in public.
A Falmouth woman and her young son take an anxious trip to the store, only to find that other shoppers feel the same uneasiness about being out in public during a pandemic.
Brenda Grant-Hays spends winters in France, but now she may be separated from her husband in Falmouth for months to come.
When Joyce Baughan was feverish and achy early this year, no one was testing for COVID-19. But she had the symptoms, as did two siblings who live nearby.
Mary Ann Gordon and her husband, Peter, have recuperated from their bouts with COVID-19. Now Mary Ann is a donor of plasma with antibodies, and encourages others to do the same.
'It’s a challenge coping when you’re in your 70s and sheltering at home. But Bill’s stories put the virus at bay.'
High school junior Isabella Castrucci is separated from friends and a sister battling leukemia. She hopes 'to not take anything in life for granted again.'
Janette Sweem is grateful for the help she has received during 'a hellish year.' She is dealing with chemotherapy treatments and worries for her daughter aboard the virus-infected USS Kidd.
Doris ‘Dolly’ Roach had tuberculosis in the 1950s, and was bedridden in a sanatorium for more than four years.
Emma Belanger, 17, of Gray keeps up with classes and homework, and the increased hours at her job as a cashier.
But the Rev. Paul Marquis must take precautions while administering sacraments to hospital patients during the virus outbreak.
David Kuchta of Portland lost his job because of the pandemic, but he sees hope in the future in regard to climate change goals.
Wyatt Kenney, 17, knew giving up sports would be tough, but the pandemic has given him a greater appreciation of friends.
Mary Louise Liucci-Smith, 80, of Scarborough offers a message of hope 'during these horrific and scary days.'
Caroline McCormack believes her husband, Tim, suffered from COVID-19 in early February before coronavirus made headlines.
Sophie Robinson, 16, and her high school classmates are writing daily journal entries about life in the age of coronavirus.
Sarah Dyer has recovered from the disease. But she wonders if she passed on the virus to others before she tested positive.
An 83-year-old woman undergoing chemotherapy worries about contracting coronavirus – with a dash of gallows humor.
The coronavirus outbreak has stranded the Ferrie family of Scarborough – mom, dad and four kids aged 9-14 – in the Caribbean.
‘There has not been any gathering of family members,’ says a Poland woman who lost her mother. ‘We grieve separately.’
Peter Gordon has a compromised immune system, which proved scary when his wife, Mary Ann, tested positive. Then he contracted the disease.
'You have to work to find things to think of that are positive,' says a Scarborough woman awaiting the start of cancer treatment.
As Lynne Lyons approaches the anniversary of her husband's death, she navigates a confusing, changing world during the coronavirus outbreak.
A couple came to Maine from Ohio in search of their forever home. They found it, but now they can't get their belongings shipped here.
A Portland fifth-grade teacher quickly becomes proficient in using social media apps and educational websites to connect with her students remotely.
Laura Friedman's father served in Vietnam, and as part of a military family she lived all over the world. Those experiences have helped her adjust to the uncertainties of the virus outbreak.
Owen Sanderson and his family have found a supportive community on Peaks Island.
Even as a Portland yoga instructor wonders how to pay the mortgage, she's hopeful the pandemic will lead to newfound compassion for others.
A Freeport woman who runs an Airbnb catering to people seeking her dog-training services has lost business because of the virus outbreak.
A 65-year-old Harrison man who suffered a blood clot in his lungs two years ago is happy to be secluded in a rural area during the pandemic.
‘It hit me that I must go now or be prepared to stay till who-knows-when,’ a South Berwick woman says of being in Spain during a national lockdown.
April Fournier's husband and two of their children have asthma. Two members of the family are in contact with the public while working at grocery stores, making the risk of exposure to coronavirus even more frightening.
A Portland rheumatologist offers insight into how health care professionals, even those on the front line of the pandemic, approach their jobs. ‘They’re not heroes. They’re just doing what they’re trained and expected to do.’
College senior Gina Pardi misses the chance to say goodbye to friends now that she has returned to Maine to complete her studies remotely.
Military veteran Joseph Demakis had just started his journey to help with PTSD when hikers were told: Get off the trail now.
Their 95-year-old mother lives in an assisted-living center that has restricted visitors because of the coronavirus outbreak.
A Portland woman who runs a small hair-cutting salon worries about the loss of income since she had to close her shop.
A Searsmont couple's baby could come any day, and the father hopes coronavirus restrictions won't keep him out of the delivery room.
Adam Burnett's workload has increased dramatically because of the pandemic, and now he's juggling increased parenting demands as well.
Ben White and his wife, Melissa, are working from home during the coronavirus outbreak – and providing daily structure for their school-age girls.
Lizette Deschenes, 67, has a compromised immune system and is afraid leave her apartment during the coronavirus outbreak.
