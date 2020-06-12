WISCASSET — Forty members of the Wiscasset High School Class of 2020 wore masks with their caps and gowns Friday night in the first-ever graduation ceremony at Wiscasset Speedway.

Their family members stayed in their vehicles parked inside the racetrack, cheering and honking horns instead of applauding. School buildings s in the Midcoast closed in mid-March, and the high school had moved its traditional graduation ceremony from the high school to a larger outside venue due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Wiscasset Speedway donated the use of their facilities Friday.

“I can imagine that many of us didn’t take advantage of March 13,” Valedictorian Kaitlyn Main told classmates. “We didn’t know it was our last day of in-person high school ever, so why would we? We didn’t know the majority of second semester of senior year would be spent at home, learning online and only seeing our classmates and teachers through Zoom and Google Meetings. We didn’t know we shouldn’t be able to hug our friends goodbye or thank teachers in person one last time.”

The graduates had their prom and post-graduation events canceled due to the pandemic but made the best of the situation Friday.

“I knew we wanted to race out of high school as fast as possible, but we are really kicking it up a gear here at the racetrack,” Natalie Potter told classmates during her speech. “On a more serious note, there are always going to be times when the world will knock you down and test your strength. However, it is how you choose to get back up that defines you and shows your true character.”

Class members said they feared they may not get a ceremony at all due to the pandemic.

“I’m just happy we’re able to march and get on stage to get our diplomas instead of just getting them delivered,” said Ellie Pratt moments before the ceremony started.

As Potter finished her speech Friday, she told classmates their generation has dealt with tragedy after tragedy and the uncertainty of their country while growing up.

It is this generation that can make a change, create new ideas, discover cures and find a way to live peacefully, she said.

Potter raised a checkered flag and told classmates, “let us all see the checkered flag and take our final lap of high school with pride, hope, and the mindset that we are all champions and can handle anything life may throw at us.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: