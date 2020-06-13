My dad was a cop. He was a town cop in Waterville, after decorated service in World War II, and then a Maine State Police officer. His last assignment was commanding the patrol officers for the Maine interstate.
As he neared retirement, he was offered the top state police position, but refused. He said he could not do the job in good conscience because of its potential political influences.
As a sniper in the Marine Corps, he fought in three theaters of war. During his 20 years as a Maine cop, however, he never fired his weapon at another person.
Seeing force used last week against innocent protesters at Lafayette Park reminded me of 1970, when the Ohio National Guard shot 13 students at Kent State. My dad told me then it was the lowest day of his life as a cop. He was devastated that the military was used to quell peaceful protests and opened fire on unarmed students.
I think about my father today. What would he have said if he’d seen a fellow officer place his knee on the neck of another human being long enough to end their life? My daughter asked that of my mom, now 91. “He would have tackled that cop,” she replied.
What would he have thought of Trump standing with the secretary of defense and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for a photo op made possible by the use of military force against peaceful protesters? I would like to know.
Roger Hutchison
Fort Myers, Fla.
