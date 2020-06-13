CAIRO — Egypt’s Health Ministry has announced 1,677 new confirmed cases of coronavirus — the highest 24-hour infection total since the virus was first detected in the country in mid-February.

The ministry also reported 62 deaths from COVID-19, the disease that can be caused by the virus.

The figures announced Saturdays raise Egypt’s coronavirus totals to 1,484 deaths and 42,980 confirmed cases. The ministry says 11,529 patients have been discharged from quarantine after their recovery.

Egypt is the Arab world’s most populous country and it has the highest death rate from COVID-19 among Arab nations. It ranks third in the Middle East after Iran and Turkey.

France removes bans on public protests

PARIS — France’s highest administrative court says coronavirus concerns no longer justify banning public protests.

In a country that sees thousands of protests annually, the Council of State’s ruling Saturday night allows demonstrations to resume as long as health protections are respected and the events are declared in advance to authorities and not deemed a risk to public order.

The council says that “the ban on protesting is not justified by the current health situation” and the right to protest is a “fundamental freedom.”

The ruling came as an unauthorized protest against police violence and racial injustice wound down in Paris. Police stopped at least 15,000 protesters from marching through the city Saturday, citing virus restrictions on any gathering of more than 10 people.

Italy looks for EU investment for pandemic recovery

ROME — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte says that securing large-scale investments from the European Union for Italy’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will be ‘’a victory’’ for all supporters of European institutions.

Conte spoke to reporters in Rome after the first day of consultations aimed at devising a detailed program to help Italy emerge from the health and economic crisis resulting from the spread of the virus and the long lockdown that halted non-essential economic production.

The head of the EU’s executive arm, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addressed the meeting in Rome via video.

She said that Europe’s recovery plan could provide Italy with the opportunity to ‘’address long-standing challenges affecting the Italian economy,’’ including slow growth and high public debt.

The premier invited all Italian political parties, trade unions, industry organizations, business groups and international agencies to participate in what is expected to be more than a week of discussions. The government’s political opposition has refused to participate.

Conte appealed in particular to League leader Matteo Salvini to work with the government to help ensure the strongest possible package of investments from the EU.

Conte noted the reluctance of EU members in central Europe like Hungary to endorse an aid program that gives the most money to countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, such as Italy and Spain.

Right-wing leader Salvini has maintained ties with euroskeptic leaders outside of Italy.

Since relaxed shutdowns, infections are spiking

PHOENIX — Coronavirus infections are surging in Arizona, hospitalizations for COVID-19 are increasing and more people are dying since the state relaxed stay-at-home orders last month.

But Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is not requiring residents of the Grand Canyon state to wear masks in public.

The decision seems to be following U.S. President Donald Trump’s lead: Get the state reopened and keep the face masks in your pocket.

Public health and medical officials outside state government have started pleading with Arizonans to wear masks after a recent surge in cases that is threatening to set off a cascade of new hospitalizations.

An Associated Press analysis found Arizona had a rolling average of fewer than 400 new cases a day when the state’s shutdown was lifted on May 15. It shot up two weeks later and surpassed 1,000 new cases a day by early this week.

Cases on the rise in Florida as state reopens

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in Florida as the state gradually reopens, with more than 2,500 new confirmed cases reported by state health officials.

The numbers reported by the state Department of Health on Saturday mark the 10th out of 11 straight days in which new cases have topped 1,000.

The Department of Health said Saturday that Florida had 2,581 new coronavirus cases, the third consecutive daily record. Coronavirus deaths in the state now stand at over 3,000 out of 73,552 confirmed cases since Florida’s outbreak started.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and local officials began relaxing rules for businesses, beaches, theme parks and gatherings in May.

Italy reports 78 new deaths from virus

MILAN — Italy has added 78 more deaths to its toll from the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the national total to 34,301.

The new total given Saturday includes 23 people who died in Lazio in recent months but were not previously counted in Italy’s virus mortality numbers.

New confirmed cases nationally rose by 346 since a day earlier, 60% of them in the Italian outbreak epicenter in the Lombardy region, for an epidemic total of 236,651.

Lombardy’s governor, Attilio Fontana, has signed an ordinance extending the requirement to wear masks in public through the end of the month.

Fontana said the ‘’difficult’’ decision was made in light of a recent University of California study that concluded that the use of masks has prevented the spread of the virus to 78,000 people.

China will supply testing kits, ventilators to African continent

JOHANNESBURG — African leaders say China will ensure the supply of 30 million testing kits and 10,000 ventilators each month for the African continent as the coronavirus pandemic accelerates there.

A statement by the South African president’s office says the supplies will be available for purchase via a new continental platform that African nations set up to negotiate cheaper prices for urgently needed medical equipment amid intense global competition.

The head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said each African nation will be given a quota based on its population and number of virus cases. The South African statement says Canada, the Netherlands, South Korea and France also have been partners in the effort.

African nations have been outspoken about the need for equitable distribution of supplies, including eventual treatments and vaccines for the virus, saying the pandemic won’t be over until the entire world is protected.

Africa has conducted 3 million tests for the virus, far short of its goal of about 13 million.

European nations sign 400 million-dose vaccine deal

Pharma giant AstraZeneca has struck a deal with Europe’s Inclusive Vaccines Alliance to supply up to 400 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

The alliance forged by Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands to speed up production of a coronavirus vaccine is set to take delivery by the end of 2020 of a vaccine being tested by the University of Oxford. The agreement struck Saturday aims to make the vaccine available to other European countries that wish to take part.

The cost is expected to be offset by funding from the governments.

AstraZeneca, an Anglo-Swedish company, recently completed similar agreements with Britain, the United States the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance for 700 million doses. A license also has been agreed with the Serum Institute of India for another 1 billion doses.

Other companies, including Moderna and Sanofi, are racing to develop and produce a vaccine against the new coronavirus, a step experts say will be crucial to easing restrictions on public life and preventing additional waves of infections.