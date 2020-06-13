Westbrook police are looking for a man they say robbed a pharmacy Friday afternoon.

Police say the man entered the CVS on Main Street around 4:45 p.m. He did not display a weapon and ran from the scene toward William Clarke Drive, police said Saturday.

The robber was wearing a gray zip-up sweatshirt, blue shorts, baseball cap, sunglasses and a surgical mask. He had a beard and is about 5 feet 10 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall, according to police.

Police ask anyone who can help identify the man to call 854-0644. Anonymous tips can be left at 591-8117.

