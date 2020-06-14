“Why did I choose this recipe? It’s easy, different, vegetarian, delicious and uses eggplant differently from eggplant Parmesan. People who say they don’t like eggplant like it, my children always loved it, it reheats like a dream, and it is also comforting….anything with spaghetti is comforting.
“I don’t remember where it came from since I have changed it soooo much, and I have been making it at least 30 years.” — Brewer resident BARBARA BEAUREGARD
SPAGHETTI A L’AUBERGINE
1/2 cup oil (yes, use all of it or the eggplant will stick)
1 (1 1/2-pound) eggplant, not peeled, cut in 1-inch cubes
1/2 cup chopped onion (more, if you love onion)
1 clove garlic, minced (more, if you adore garlic)
Big can, like 26 oz., of chopped tomatoes
1/2 cup dry red wine (you can use water)
Fresh parsley, if you have some, just a couple of tablespoons
1 (6-oz.) can tomato paste (if I don’t have any, I eliminate this)
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon dried oregano
Fresh mushrooms, sliced, any amount you like
Spaghetti, for serving
Heat the oil in a big pan. When it’s hot, add the eggplant, onion and garlic and cook over medium-high for 5 minutes. Stir in the chopped tomatoes, wine, parsley, tomato paste, salt, sugar, oregano and mushrooms. Break up the tomatoes if the chunks are too big. Reduce the heat, cover the pan and simmer the mixture for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve over spaghetti.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Food
Dine In Maine: When will it be OK to review a restaurant?
-
Books
Book review: Small stories with big themes of love, loss and starting anew
-
Food
Homefront: For when you want to give eggplant Parmesan a rest
-
Maine Gardener
Maine Gardener: Public gardens around the state are reopening
-
Arts & Entertainment
With Broadway shut down, these couples face a doubly uncertain future
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.