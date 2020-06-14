Along with roll call votes last week, the Senate also passed the CONFUCIUS Act: (S. 939), to establish limitations regarding Confucius Institutes; the Stop Senior Scams Act (S. 149), to establish a Senior Scams Prevention Advisory Council; and the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (S. 3637), to extend lease protections for servicemembers under stop movement orders in response to a local, national, or global emergency.

There were no key votes in the House this week.

SENATE VOTES:

AIR FORCE CHIEF: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Charles Q. Brown Jr. to be the Air Force’s chief of staff. Brown, who was named a general in mid-2018, has been an Air Force officer since 1984, and most recently was the commander of Pacific Air Forces. The vote, on June 9, was unanimous with 98 yeas.
YEAS: Susan Collins, R-Maine; Angus King, I-Maine

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Angus King, chellie pingree, jared golden, Susan Colilins
Related Stories
Latest Articles