Along with roll call votes last week, the Senate also passed the CONFUCIUS Act: (S. 939), to establish limitations regarding Confucius Institutes; the Stop Senior Scams Act (S. 149), to establish a Senior Scams Prevention Advisory Council; and the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (S. 3637), to extend lease protections for servicemembers under stop movement orders in response to a local, national, or global emergency.

There were no key votes in the House this week.

SENATE VOTES:

AIR FORCE CHIEF: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Charles Q. Brown Jr. to be the Air Force’s chief of staff. Brown, who was named a general in mid-2018, has been an Air Force officer since 1984, and most recently was the commander of Pacific Air Forces. The vote, on June 9, was unanimous with 98 yeas.

YEAS: Susan Collins, R-Maine; Angus King, I-Maine

