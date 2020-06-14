FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Having a wallflower at center is typically a bad idea because of all the communication responsibilities that come with that position.

Centers are usually the conductors of an offensive line, making the protection calls and adjustments before the snap. But Ted Karras has embraced filling the leadership role on the Miami Dolphins’ rebuilt offensive line, which received a massive makeover this offseason because of last year’s struggles.

Karras, who left the New England Patriots to sign a one-year, $3 million deal with the Dolphins, was signed to serve as Daniel Kilgore’s replacement on an offensive line that produced a franchise-low 1,156 rushing yards and a league-high 58 sacks in 2019.

He’s one of eight newcomers – two free-agent additions and six rookies – the Dolphins hope will bolster the overhauled unit. Karras already has taken on a leadership role after building a gym inside the garage of his new South Florida home, hosting weekly weightlifting sessions for the Dolphins players in town.

“I am lucky. I know a lot of guys on this team already, which has been great. A lot of guys are trickling down as it kind of ramps up toward the season and, I think, it’s going to be a really, really productive summer,” Karras said. “I’ve got a rack and a bench. Just when all the coronavirus stuff happened, I didn’t have anywhere to work out, so we kind of put together a weight room and got it going. It’s been good, really good, and I just like to start relationships.”

The Karras-led workouts have been going on for nine weeks. According to Karras, the biggest benefit has been the bonding element, which is a major part of building chemistry for a team – and critical for an offensive line.

Not having the benefit of on-field work could be a hindrance to a unit that might feature as many as four new starters. Jesse Davis is the only returning player viewed as a clear-cut starter. Karras, along with newly acquired veteran left guard Ereck Flowers, also are expected to start. Rookies Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt and Solomon Kindley will compete with Julien Davenport, Michael Deiter and Shaq Calhoun for the starting spots at left tackle, right guard and right tackle.

Coach Brian Flores has annually vowed to start the best five offensive linemen, and figure out a formula to make that combination work. But it will be on the center to make sure the offensive line plays as a unit.

“The center has always had a leadership role. I take that very seriously and really enjoy the opportunity,” said Karras, who started 20 games during his four-year career with the Patriots.

Fifteen of those starts came last season when Karras replaced David Andrews, who was sidelined because of blood clots in his lungs.

Karras, a former Illinois standout who the Patriots selected in the sixth round of the 2016 draft, allowed just two sacks and 14 pressures in 15 games. He also was a key component in New England’s screen game.

The hope is he will take his game to the next level in his second season as a full-time starter, and help the Dolphins diversify the offense’s capabilities.

Karras is a third-generation NFL player. His grandfather, Ted Karras Sr., and great-uncles, Lou Karras and Alex Karras, played in the NFL during the 1950s and 1960s. His father, Ted Karras Jr., played during the 1987 season. His grandfather, father and Karras himself have all won NFL championships, with Chicago, Washington and New England, respectively.

Karras is excited about his new chapter, and anxiously awaits starting the on-field work with his new teammates, laying the foundation for Miami’s new offense.

“There’s some big dudes coming in. We’re going to have a pretty big O-line and that’s exciting, and everyone’s been working hard,” Karras said. “I’m really excited just to get together whenever that may be, but I think it’s going to be a really good, competitive camp. Everything is going to be competition and we’re going to have the five best guys out there Week 1 and start putting it together.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »