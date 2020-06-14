BOARDMAN, Ohio – Lillian S. Reichert, 98, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the Inn at Christine Valley, with her children by her side.She was born June 2, 1921, in Campbell, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Sophia Chytla Mlynarski.After attending Campbell Memorial High School, Lill moved to Chicago and her life there included working as a seamstress for a fashion house and an exclusive millinery shop on Michigan Avenue. Always fashion conscious, she loved embracing the latest trends and designing her own. She returned to Ohio and married Edward A. Reichert July 23, 1955. They made their home on the Southside of Youngstown and were longtime members of St. Dominic’s Church. Lillian worked as a seamstress for many years in the alteration room of Strouss’ in downtown Youngstown. From her home, she created one of a kind wedding gowns (lucky brides), as well as the best habits a nun could wear (both on and off stage!).Lillian loved to cook and she made the best pierogies. She delighted in putting together huge feasts – especially on Christmas Eve. She loved shrimp cocktail, a cold vodka martini, and a good auction.Lill enjoyed music, singing, the theatre, and attending her son’s musical productions. She loved traveling and her numerous trips to Maine, New York City, and Sanibel Island. Her 80th birthday in Las Vegas was memorable.She spent many years adoring her granddaughters and was very involved in their childhoods, attending all of their activities. Lillian always had a smile on her face and a fast quip to reply. Lovingly known by many as “Diamond Lill”, she shared her gift of joy with everyone.She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Deborah (Bob) Woytek of Boardman and Edward Reichert (Richard Farris) of Portland, Maine; her granddaughters, Jamie (Brendan) Moran of Altoona, Pa., Alexandra (Lo-Shen) Chen of Columbus, and Taylor Woytek of Stow; her great-granddaughters, Kennedy Rose and Fiona Rae Moran; and many nieces and nephewsShe was preceded in death by her parents, husband Edward, sisters Ann Galaida, Helen Huebner, Virginia Aley, Victoria Reichert, and brother Chester Mlynarski.The family would like to extend deep appreciation to Crossroads Hospice for their recent care of Lillian, and heartfelt thanks to Ed and Diane Reese, Melonie Torres and the entire staff of the Inn at Christine Valley for their compassion and loving care given to Lillian during the last 10 years. They are true heroes!A Mass of Celebration for Lillian is scheduled for Saturday, June 20 at 10 a.m., at St. Christine’s Church in Boardman, Ohio.

