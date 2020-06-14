WINDHAM – Donald “Don” Russell Heck of Windham, went to be with his Savior on June 1, 2020. He was born in Batavia, N.Y. on March 27, 1952. At 6-years-old, he was adopted by Frederick and Rhea (Overholt) Heck. He was an active member of Community of Grace Church in Westbrook. Don loved the Lord, his family and friends. Don had a heart for people in need, whether it was volunteering at Salvation Army, for Kairos Prison Ministries with the men and later with the youth or passing out packages to the homeless. He liked finding things to meet people’s needs. Don would literally give “the shirt off his back” for anyone who needed it.Finally, at the age of 62, after searching for years, it was a great joy for him to reconnect with four of his nine birth siblings and visit with them in New York and Oregon. This filled a big hole in his life story and he was so grateful to have had that opportunity to share his love with them.He was predeceased by his parents; and two sisters, Harriet and Darlene.He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Gormley; two sisters, Donna and Doris; his six children, Melanie, Sam, Annah-Joy, Melissa, Josh, Nick; three stepsons, Matthew, Mike, Brian; and 14 grandchildren.There will be a memorial service at a later date.

