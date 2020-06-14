TAMPA, Fla. – Richard A. Petrie, 81, of Tampa, Fla., passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020, after a brief acute illness.He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Rosalynne W. Petrie; his sister, Ann Cabral (Bill) of Hampstead, N.H; his son, Richard A. Petrie Jr. (Sharon) of Minot, his daughter, Beth Bernard (Bruce Crosby) of Westbrook, his daughter, Suzanne Salisbury (Joe) of Westbrook; one niece and one nephew; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.He was predeceased by his brother, George Petrie.Richard was born in Boston, on June, 13, 1938, to George and Eleanor Petrie. The family later moved to Waterville where he graduated high school in 1955.Richard joined the United States Air Force in 1955 and was trained as a medical corpsman. He remained in the medical field for half of his military career, then changed his occupation to Special Agent with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.Notable events in Richard’s military career include his assignment to Otis AFB on Cape Cod in the early 1960s. There he served both President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy for 10 days when she required emergency surgery to deliver a premature child, who later died. Later in his career in OSI, Richard provided personal DVP for General Alexander Haig and Ambassador Leonard Firestone in Europe.Richard served in Vietnam in 1967 and 1968 as crew on a C-141 Starlifter evacuating wounded and injured troops from Vietnam. He retired from the military in 1976 having served almost 21 years.Once retired, Richard was employed as an investigator for the Maine Department of Human Services, then later as a detective in the Criminal Division of the Office of the Attorney General Of Maine. While working in the Capitol area of Maine, he became a friend of then Governor Angus King.Richard adored his wife, Rosalynne, and they were inseparable. In later years they traveled the world extensively with family and friends. Richard loved all of his children and grandchildren. He loved babies, both human and animal. He had a dry sense of humor and could bring a smile to anyone’s day. He believed in treating every individual with compassion and respect and encouraged people to be their best. He believed in God.On May 28, 2020, Richard was admitted to the Hospice Unit at James A. Haley VA Hospital in Tampa. He passed away peacefully and gently in the middle of a fierce Tampa summer thunderstorm, with his wife at his side. He is missed terribly.Due to the current COVID19 restrictions on gatherings, a memorial for Richard will take place at an appropriate time in the future.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the PAWS Animal Rescue and Shelter, Chicago, Ill. (PAWSChicago.org)

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous