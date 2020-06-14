PORTLAND – Theresa J. Boissonneault, 90, of Saco, passed away with her oldest grandson by her side on Sunday June 7, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Portland. She was born in Biddeford on Dec. 13, 1929, a daughter of Albany and Diana Dube and was one of 13 children. She attended Biddeford schools. As a young lady, Theresa was employed by Pepperell Manufacturing. She married Adrien Boissonneault in Biddeford on Sept. 15, 1951. Together they raised five children. She later worked for Corning in Kennebunk.Her biggest enjoyment was spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Theresa attended many high school band competitions, concerts, dance competitions, and athletic games, cheering on each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She was an avid Red Sox fan and at the age of 83 she attended the first game of the 2013 Red Sox World Series with her oldest grandson. Her favorite player was David Ortiz and he hit a home run for her that evening!Theresa also volunteered countless hours of her time at SMHC, and at Notre Dame de Lourdes School and St. Andre School functions. She was predeceased by her husband, Adrien on Sept. 11, 1994. She was also predeceased by three brothers and seven sisters. She is survived by five children, Diane Provencher and her husband Michael of Waterboro, Karen Hutchins of Biddeford, June Fennell and her husband Patrick of Saco, Peter Boissonneault and his wife Joanne of Biddeford, and Michael Boissonneault and his partner Kellie Martin of Saco. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Michael Provencher, Kari Berube, Kris Hutchins, Kelly Fennell, Cory Coward, Taylor Boissonneault, Bryanna Rizas, and Anastasia Rizas. She has six great-grandchildren, Ash and Katana Hutchins, Jordan and Brandon Berube, Daniel LaRoche, and her newest great-grandson, Landon Osmond. She is also survived by her sisters, Rachel McBrine of Methuen, Mass., Jeannine Dube and Yola Richards of Biddeford. Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be private at St. Joseph Church in Biddeford. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Cote Funeral Home 87 James St., Saco, Maine. On-line condolences can be given to the family at http://www.cotefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made toMercy Hospital Northern Lights Hospice144 State St.Portland, ME 04101

