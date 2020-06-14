Police investigators say that driver fatigue was the likely cause behind a tractor-trailer truck crash Sunday morning that forced the closure of Cape Road in Limington for over five hours.

Pedro Morales Santiago, 55, of Reading, Pennsylvania, was operating the truck, which is owned by Nestle Waters, the parent company of Poland Spring bottling, when it went off the road and overturned around 5 a.m., according to the York County Sheriff’ William King Jr. He said the truck was transporting 6,500 gallons of water to the Poland Spring plant in Hollis.

It took members from four fire departments more than two hours to extricate Santiago from the wreckage, King said. Santiago was transported by ambulance to Maine Medical Center in Portland with injuries that were not life-threatening, but the accident forced police to close the road for more than five hours.

King attributed the crash to driver fatigue.

