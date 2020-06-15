The Boston Red Sox had only four picks in this year’s shortened MLB draft, but that doesn’t mean they’re done adding amateur talent. Boston has been busy on the undrafted free agent market, signing a series of college and high school players since negotiations opened Sunday morning.

As part of the agreement to shorten the draft from 40 rounds to five, Major League Baseball ruled that all undrafted players can sign with teams for up to $20,000 and teams can sign an unlimited amount of undrafted free agents. Here is a full list of the players the Red Sox have signed so far (courtesy of Baseball America, D1 Baseball and other sources):

Jacinto Arredondo, RHP, University of Tampa

Arredondo is only 5 feet, 9 inches tall but was one of the best relievers in Division II baseball. The Florida native pitched at Wallace Community College for two seasons before transferring to Tampa, where he became the Spartans’ closer. In 2019, the righty posted a 2.44 ERA in 44 2/3 innings and was named the MVP of the Division II tournament as Tampa claimed its ninth title. Arredondo has a Carter Capps-like hop-step delivery.

Jordan DiValerio, RHP, Saint Joseph’s University

DiValerio, a northeast Pennsylvania native, is a 6-0, 201-pound senior from St. Joseph’s. He had a 3.80 ERA in 12 starts last year and a 33/5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 22 2/3 innings for the Hawks before the coronavirus shutdown this spring. DiValerio told The Citizen’s Voice that he had two offers and committed to sign with the Red Sox within 90 minutes of the free-agent period opening Sunday.

Graham Hoffman, RHP, University of South Florida

Hoffman is just 21 and was in his redshirt sophomore season for the Bulls. The 6-3, 211-pound righty made five appearances this season, allowing two earned runs on five hits in five innings. Hoffman underwent Tommy John surgery last season and was limited to just one appearance, so it appears the Red Sox are taking a flier on his upside. In total, he only pitched 20 1/3 collegiate innings.

Jake MacKenzie, INF, Fordham University

MacKenzie, a junior from Connecticut, was a two-year captain at Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford. In 117 games over three seasons for Fordham, he hit .299 with 11 homers and 70 RBI while stealing 77 bases in 92 attempts (83.7%). MacKenzie set a school record for both games played and starts with 62 starts at shortstop for the Rams in 2019, one year after being named to the Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American Team. At the end of the year, D1Baseball ranked him among the top 30 collegiate shortstops in the country.

Cole Milam, RHP, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

Milam, a 6-4, 250-pound righty from Waterloo, Illinois, transferred to SIEU before the 2019 season. He had a 7.20 ERA in 18 relief appearances last year and a 3.24 ERA in five games in 2020. Milam had 17 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings this year before things were shut down.

Henry Nunez-Rijo, RHP, Puerto Rico High School

Nunez-Rijo is a 6-3, 200-pound righty whose fastball tops out at 93 mph, according to SoxProspects’ Ian Cundall. He was committed to San Jacinto Community College. Beisbol101 had Nunez-Rijo ranked as the seventh-best amateur prospect in Puerto Rico this year.

Juan Montero, C, Puerto Rico Baseball Academy

Montero was ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect in Puerto Rico, per Beisbol101. He was committed to Kansas City Kansas Community College.

Jose Garcia, C/1B, Florida International University

The Red Sox actually drafted Garcia as a high-schooler in the 38th round of the 2017 draft but he decided to play at FIU instead of signing. In 117 games over three seasons there, he hit .278 with 25 homers and 90 RBI and had a breakout freshman season that led to him earning Conference USA’s Freshman of the Year honors. Garcia started 14 games at designated hitter before the season was canceled. He was the C-USA Hitter of the Week for the week of Feb. 17.

Merfy Andrew, RHP, St. Thomas University

Andrew began his college career with ASA College in Miami before transferring to St. Thomas (a Division II school in Miami Gardens) this season. At St. Thomas, he was 3-0 with a 3.55 ERA in six starts, striking out 42 batters in 25 2/3 innings. Two former St. Thomas players are already in the Sox’ system – first baseman Jerry Downs (Jeter’s brother) and catcher Elih Marrero.

Brian Van Belle, RHP, University of Miami

Van Belle is a 6-foot-2 Florida native who spent two seasons with the Hurricanes after transferring from Broward College. In four starts this season, the righty allowed just two earned runs in 26 2/3 innings while striking out 38 batters and walking just four. Van Belle was a second-team All-ACC selection last year after posting 10 wins and a 3.30 ERA, rising to become Miami’s Friday night starter. Baseball America ranked him as their 16th-best undrafted senior after the draft.

