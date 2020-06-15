PORTLAND — After a two-month suspension due to coronavirus health concerns, the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority has resumed Amtrak Downeaster service this week.

Service will still be limited to one round trip on weekdays between Brunswick and Boston. The train will leave Brunswick at 4:15 a.m., making stops in Freeport at 4:28 a.m, Portland at 5:03 a.m. and other Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts stops before arriving in Boston at 7:50 a.m. The train will leave Boston at 5 p.m., making stops before arriving in Portland at 7:30 p.m., Freeport at 8 p.m. and Brunswick at 8:15 p.m.

The Downeaster service is expected to increase throughout the summer months.

The rail authority said a number of protocols have been put in place to ensure the health and safety of passengers and crews, including increased cleaning and disinfecting; the requirement of face coverings for passengers and crew; and limiting seating to not more than 50% capacity.

Advanced tickets are required and passengers are instructed to wait for their train on the outside platform. Cafe services will not be offered on the trains, but complimentary water will be available.

For more information visit: AmtrakDowneaster.com

