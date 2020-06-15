Arrests/Summonses

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from June 9-14.

Fire calls

6/9 at 8:47 p.m. Smoke alarm on Curtis Place.

6/10 at 4:04 p.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.

6/11 at 5:56 p.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.

6/12 at 3:40 p.m. Motor vehicle accident in West Bath.

6/14 at 9:42 a.m. Elevator malfunction on Floral Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 31 calls from June 8-14.

