Arrests

5/14 at 12:23 p.m. Brian Cote, 38, of Woodpecker Lane, Raymond, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Gray Road.

Summonses

6/7 at 8:13 p.m. Andrew Purcell, 52, of Bald Hill Road, New Gloucester, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Gray Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

6/3 at 8:54 p.m. Brush fire on Sturbridge Lane.

6/5 at 8:16 p.m. Citizen complaint on Solar Way.

6/7 at 6:52 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95.

6/7 at 3:38 p.m. False alarm on Main Street.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from June 3-9.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: