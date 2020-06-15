Arrests
6/6 at 2:33 p.m. Patricia Gooding, 58, of Squidere Lane, was arrested on Squidere Lane by Sgt. Michael Brown on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).
6/11 at 12:48 p.m. Benjamin Rebello, 29, of North Street, Westbrook, was arrested at Middle and Merrill roads by Sgt. Michael Brown on charges of operating under the influence (drugs or combination) and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.
Summonses
6/11 at 9:01 a.m. Samatar Sougueh, 26, of Auburn Street, Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Scot Mattox on a charge of operating without a license.
Fire calls
6/5 at 7:51 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Middle Road.
6/6 at 1:32 p.m. Lines down on Pride Farm Road.
6/6 at 4:43 p.m. Fire call on U.S. Route 1.
6/6 at 10:17 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Blackstrap Road.
6/10 at 6:21 p.m. Elevator emergency on Woods Road.
6/11 at 4:36 p.m. and 5:28 p.m. Elevator emergency on Marion Way.
EMS
Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 32 calls from June 5-11.
