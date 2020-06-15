Arrests

6/10 at 8:08 a.m. Brian Blencoe, 39, of Falmouth Street, Portland, was arrested on Tuttle Road by Officer Thomas Gabbard on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/11 at 5:47 p.m. Rachelle Leavitt, 38, of Westwood Avenue, Scarborough, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Malcolm Marshall on a warrant and on charges of failure to provide correct name, address or date of birth; violating condition of release; and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs.

6/12 at 10:11 p.m. Robin Lowell, 63, of Ledgewood Lane, was arrested on Mallett Drive by Officer Jason O’Tooler on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/13 at 8:05 p.m. Timothy Ferrell, 22, of Sam Moore Road, Woolwich, was arrested on Depot Street by Officer Jason O’Toole on charges of domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and use of force.

Summonses

6/9 at 6:07 p.m. Linwood Maynard Grover, 38, of Litchfield Road, was issued a summons on Main Street by Sgt. Matthew Moorhouse on a charge of violating condition of release.

6/13 at 4:12 p.m. Jessica May, 31, of Second Street, Auburn, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Jason O’Toole on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and operating while license suspended or revoked.

Fire calls

6/8 at 11:12 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 295 South.

6/11 at 10:30 a.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.

6/13 at 8:28 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 295 South.

6/14 at 12:18 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 295 South.

6/14 at 2:04 p.m., 3:02 p.m. and 4:38 p.m. Assist citizen on Elm Street.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from June 8-14.

