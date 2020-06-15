I find it insulting that Sara Gideon refuses to debate her opponents in the Democratic U.S. Senate primary.
Gideon seems to think that democratic process and fair debate don’t apply to her. Since when is a fair debate something that Democrats are against?
I fear that a Gideon nomination would be a mild, frustrating repetition of Susan Collins, and the way she’s conducted her campaign only confirms it. I’d rather not vote for Susan Collins-lite, with vague platitudes in place of fortitude.
I’m ranking Betsy Sweet first and Bre Kidman second in the July 14 primary, and I urge you to do the same. We need real, substantial progressive change. If Gideon can’t listen to her constituents now, while running in a competitive primary, what will she do in office?
Emma Burnett
Portland
