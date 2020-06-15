Arrests

6/7 at 3:29 a.m. Vaughan Clark, 38, of Portland, on Bramhall Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

6/7 at 4:58 a.m. Victoria Marie Achey, 29, of Jackman, on the Eastern Promenade on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

6/7 at 4:58 a.m. Elmo J. Williams, 21, of New York, New York, on the Eastern Promenade on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

6/7 at 9:08 a.m. Dorothy L. Gooldrup, 22, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of disorderly conduct.

6/7 at 9:08 a.m. Danielle Kennedy, 27, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of disorderly conduct and two counts of violation of conditional release.

6/7 at 3:33 p.m. Michael TJ Smith, 29, of Portland, on Falmouth Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

6/8 at 12:09 a.m. Kerri Gilligan, 21, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

6/8 at 12:27 a.m. Clyde Humiston, 38, of Rockland, on Deering Avenue on charges of operating under the influence and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

6/8 at 11:10 a.m. David Blake McFarlin, 22, of Portland, on Bramhall Street on a charge of aggravated assault.

6/8 at 6:41 p.m. Dustin Emerton, 31, address unlisted, on Park Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.

6/9 at 1:01 a.m. Jack True, 20, of Yarmouth, on Federal Street on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

6/9 at 1:58 a.m. Alexander M. Valley, 19, of White River Junction, Vermont, on Congress Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

6/9 at 6:43 a.m. Charles Brent Davis, 50, address unlisted, on Washington Avenue on charges of public drinking and violation of conditional release.

6/9 at 5:27 p.m. Brenden Curry, 46, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

6/10 at 7:40 a.m. James Peter, 35, address unlisted, on Forest Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.

6/10 at 9:37 a.m. Edward J. Darcy, 52, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

6/10 at 2:45 p.m. Elliott James Nelson, 29, of Portland, on Oxford Street on a charge of assault.

6/10 at 4:13 p.m. Ashley Lenartson, 56, of Portland, on Presumpscot Street on a charge of assault.

6/10 at 11:15 p.m. Audrey McDermott, 21, of Brunswick, on Dana Street on a charge of assault.

6/11 at 11:11 a.m. Gary Vincent Moody, 55, of Congress Street on a charge of public drinking.

6/12 at 3:59 p.m. Michael Smith, 29, address unlisted, on Oxford Street on charges of assault, criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

6/12 at 7:47 p.m. Joseph O’Brien, 72, of Portland, on Auburn Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

6/13 at 3:42 p.m. Louis Berlepsch, 33, of Portland, on Middle Street on a charge of failure to disperse.

6/13 at 5:12 p.m. Thomas Jenkins, 41, of Portland, on State Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

6/13 at 9:49 p.m. Moravia Drice, 40, of Portland, on Washington Avenue on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

6/14 at 7:28 p.m. Juliann Boone 37, of Eastport, on Oxford Street on charges of public drinking and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

